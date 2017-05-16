Quantcast

Don's Cold Storage to Double in Size: Expansion to Add Jobs - KOAM TV 7

Don's Cold Storage to Double in Size: Expansion to Add Jobs

Updated:
By Lisa Olliges, Reporter and Weekend Anchor
Bio
Connect
Biography
WEBB CITY, MISSOURI -

A fifteen million dollar expansion is underway at a local warehousing company. Adding more than one hundred thousand square feet to Don's cold storage will also mean adding jobs. 


Construction crews are moving dirt to create a foundation for an expanded warehouse at  Don's cold storage in the Joplin -Webb city Industrial Park.
Brent McBride, Don’s general manager said, "We’re gonna double in size, double in square footage." The warehouse offers third party storage for companies that don't have enough of their own space.
McBride added, “This facility is mostly refrigerated beverages.  One of  our main  customers is Jasper products. They produce non-dairy milk products.  We also store for Cliffstar  which also is a refrigerated beverage company.  We also  store most of their ingredients. Our Arkansas facility is more poultry and meat  based." 

But  Don's in Webb City is  operating at ninety percent capacity.
Operations manager Craig Miller said, "We're definitely running out of room and  could use more storage.  It'll be nice to offer the space to other local business that are in production."

The addition means more forklift operators and clerical staff are needed.
McBride says they pay competitive rates and said,  "We do pay full benefits for  employees.  We pay their dental health and vision. There is room for growth."
The company  also promotes from within. Miller moved up to operations manager. He explained, " We started off in the warehouse. Everybody got their share at working long hours and working on the forklifts. Just a team  effort to get everything going. We're all out there ."

Business has been booming in cold storage. Frequently on Mondays and Fridays the company can have up to seventy different semis unloading there.
 

McBride said, "I would say it’s definitely a good  sign moving forward in the future. And anytime that we can  bring more jobs to the area that’s something we're proud of." And Miller added, "Good benefits.  Good pay. Lots of opportunity and growing. So, you  really can’t ask for more."
    
Construction is expected to be completed in December of 2017.


 

Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.