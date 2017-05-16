Don's Cold Storage to Double in Size: Expansion to Add Jobs

A fifteen million dollar expansion is underway at a local warehousing company. Adding more than one hundred thousand square feet to Don's cold storage will also mean adding jobs.



Construction crews are moving dirt to create a foundation for an expanded warehouse at Don's cold storage in the Joplin -Webb city Industrial Park.

Brent McBride, Don’s general manager said, "We’re gonna double in size, double in square footage." The warehouse offers third party storage for companies that don't have enough of their own space.

McBride added, “This facility is mostly refrigerated beverages. One of our main customers is Jasper products. They produce non-dairy milk products. We also store for Cliffstar which also is a refrigerated beverage company. We also store most of their ingredients. Our Arkansas facility is more poultry and meat based."



But Don's in Webb City is operating at ninety percent capacity.

Operations manager Craig Miller said, "We're definitely running out of room and could use more storage. It'll be nice to offer the space to other local business that are in production."



The addition means more forklift operators and clerical staff are needed.

McBride says they pay competitive rates and said, "We do pay full benefits for employees. We pay their dental health and vision. There is room for growth."

The company also promotes from within. Miller moved up to operations manager. He explained, " We started off in the warehouse. Everybody got their share at working long hours and working on the forklifts. Just a team effort to get everything going. We're all out there ."



Business has been booming in cold storage. Frequently on Mondays and Fridays the company can have up to seventy different semis unloading there.



McBride said, "I would say it’s definitely a good sign moving forward in the future. And anytime that we can bring more jobs to the area that’s something we're proud of." And Miller added, "Good benefits. Good pay. Lots of opportunity and growing. So, you really can’t ask for more."



Construction is expected to be completed in December of 2017.



