Dr. Jeffrey Zimmerman announced as dean of Plaster School of Business

Dr. Jeffrey Zimmerman, who most recently served as a professor of economics and finance in the College of Business at Indiana Tech in Fort Wayne, Ind., has accepted the position of dean of the Plaster School of Business at Missouri Southern State University.

He will begin his duties at Missouri Southern on July 1, succeeding Dr. Chris Moos, who has served as the interim dean for the last year.

“The Plaster School of Business and its faculty are focused on high academic standards, student success, and community service and I am thrilled to be joining a school and a faculty that truly values the same things that I value,” said Zimmerman. “I am excited to get started and I look forward to the many significant accomplishments that most assuredly lie before us to the benefit of our students, our university, and our community.”

Zimmerman received his bachelor’s in computer science and economics from State University of New York at Albany in 1984, and a master of art’s degree in economics from West Virginia University in 1986.

He obtained his master’s of science in economics from Purdue University in 1988, and his Ph.D. in economics three years later.

His professional experience includes serving as an assistant professor of economics at the University of New Hampshire from 1990-91 and at Ithaca College from 1991-92, and from 1992-94 at Clarkson University in Potsdam, N.Y.

Zimmerman served at Methodist University in Fayetteville, N.C., from 1996-2011, both in the classroom and as dean of the Reeves School of Business & Economics from 2004-11.

“We enthusiastically welcome Dr. Zimmerman to the campus community, and we are looking very forward to him sharing his vast experience with us,” said Dr. Paula Carson, provost/vice president for academic affairs. “His record of accomplishments speaks for itself, and through his leadership we anticipate a continuation of the strengthening of the School of Business.”