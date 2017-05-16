Flood Survivors Want More Help from Emergency Management

The front and back yards of several homes in Newton County still have garbage from flood waters two and a half weeks ago.

"What's your definition of an emergency? Yes, the water. It was seven foot high here. But now we have no home," says Micki Courtney.

Courtney owns a house just outside of Neosho.

Courtney asks, "What can we expect from the county, from the city? When can we expect, if we can expect, FEMA to come in? Are there any other emergency services that can come out and help these folks?"

Louis Madrano, who lives in the city limits of Neosho, has questions, too.

Madrano asks, "If the trash is going to get picked up. What's the plan, afterward, to recover?"

A little more than a week ago, Newton County's emergency management helped organize an open house for flood survivors to meet with organizations offering help. Courtney says her family was only able to meet with one organization.

"When my son and daughter in law got done interviewing with Red Cross, they turned around and everybody had packed up and left," says Courtney.

Newton County Emergency Management Director Charla Geller says that multi-agency resource center, or MARC, was successful.

"There were over 306 individuals assisted at that particular MARC," says Geller.

But many residents want something more than just a one day event.

"There should be a store front, in the center of Neosho, set up especially for emergency services," says Courtney.

"Way better than just nothing," says Madrano.

"Many of our agencies have worked tirelessly since this began. I know that we had individuals handing out flyers door-to-door," says Geller.

Residents though, say they are still wondering how to pay for renovations to their homes with no insurance money.

Geller says FEMA officials have been visiting parts of Newton County. There's no word on when FEMA will decide whether Newton County is eligible for FEMA assistance.