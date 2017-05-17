Doctors And Families Learn More About Caffeine Dangers

"As parents, you definitely get worried, because you hear of stories of just tragic stories, the stuff that's in energy drinks affecting young people and even taking their lives."

Matt Miller plays with his sixteen month old daughter, Dani, in Pittsburg. He says he's doing what he can to make sure his kids understand that too much of a seemingly good thing, like energy drinks, can be deadly.

"I think it's definitely moderation, what helps, but we just don't allow the energy drinks, the Red Bulls, the Monsters," Miller said. "I think those are really dangerous for young people."

Dr. Ron Seglie with the Via Christi/Mercy Clinic says it doesn't take much caffeine to affect your health.

"You combine high energy drinks, coffee drinks, and cola drinks, all within a short period of time, you're going to have problems," Seglie states.

Many parents and doctors are already aware of the dangers of too much caffeine, but sometimes, there's a hidden danger in those energy drinks that you don't always see.

"I don't think any parent knows what elcarnatine, taurine, guarana, any of that stuff really does, especially to growing young people," Miller says.

D. Seglie's concern is the drug-like effect the combined chemicals can give you.

"They all have a tendency to give you a high in some form or another, you give those to a kid, you're going to have a tachycardia, a very anxious nervous child, and potentially the loss of life."

Parents and doctors agree education is key.

Miller says, "Hopefully they take what you're teaching them and go out in their lives and make smart decisions."

Both Miller and Dr. Seglie say as parents, you must stress these dangers with your kids.