Carthage Sleep Center Receives Accreditation

Mercy Sleep Center – Carthage has received a three-year accreditation that demonstrates a commitment to providing the highest-quality service for patients.

The Accreditation Commission for Health Care (ACHC) granted the accreditation, which focuses on clinical care when patients are tested.

“The ACHC surveyor seemed very pleased by the facility, the personnel and the processes,” said Chalaine Bell, sleep center manager. “The success of our sleep center is thanks to our great team.”

The Carthage sleep center helps people who have a variety of sleep disorders, including insomnia, restless leg syndrome and sleep apnea, which is characterized by brief interruptions of breathing during sleep.

After a referral from a primary care physician and it’s determined a sleep study is needed, a technician walks patients through an in-depth, one-on-one discussion before they’re wired with sensors. The technician closely monitors patients sleeping in a comfortable, bedroom-like environment. Testing and treatment of each patient is determined by a board-certified sleep specialist.

“ACHC has a great reputation. It doesn’t just accredit sleep labs, but also all hospitals, home care, pharmacies and more,” Bell said. “It shows that we’re not just saying we meet the standards, but have had a surveyor confirm that we meet the standards.”

The surveyor noted the strong working relationship between Mercy Joplin and Carthage sleep labs in sharing staff and other resources.

“He was very pleased with the facility and commented that we have a ‘wonderful sleep lab.’ He thought the rooms were very nice and that the equipment and processes we have in place are very good for the patients. He was very complimentary and thought we were doing everything right,” Bell said.

If you think you could benefit, ask your primary care doctor for a referral to the Mercy Sleep Center – Carthage at Mercy Hospital Carthage on the McCune-Brooks Campus, 3125 Dr. Russell Smith Way. The phone number is 417-359-1310.