Joplin Memorial Marathon Weather Plan Update

Joplin Memorial Marathon Friday Weather Update 5.19.17 3:30 PM

The Sign Designs Kid’s Run will be postponed to Saturday May 20 12:30 PM starting at Memorial Hall

The Walk of Silence will be canceled.

Kid’s Run packet pickup and signups are available until 8 PM at MSSU student center.

All Saturday events are still on schedule. There will be an weather update at 3:30 AM for all Saturday events.

(Update Courtesy of Ruth Sawkins, Race Director)

The race will go on regardless of precipitation. If weather conditions present an imminent danger to participants and it is unsafe to proceed with the race, the event will be canceled. Less threatening conditions may result in an alteration of the course or race length to promote a safe result for participants.

The Joplin Memorial Marathon safety team is actively monitoring weather conditions for race weekend. The runner expo on Friday May 19, will be held as scheduled from Noon-8PM at the MSSU Beimdiek student center regardless of weather. Event update plan will be as follows: Friday May 19, at 10 AM for the Friday night events including the Sign Designs Kid’s Run and Walk of Silence. 3:00 AM on Saturday May 20 for all Saturday events. If our team feels we can communicate changes sooner, then we will. Communication for updates will be done via email, website update, social media, radio. and TV.

The 2017 Joplin Memorial Marathon will take place on Friday & Saturday, May 19 & 20 and will consist of a full marathon, marathon relay, half marathon, 5k, walk of silence and kid’ run. The Joplin Memorial Marathon is a project of Active Lifestyle Events, Inc. and is produced by Rufus Racing, LLC.