Firefighter training class starts in July

Joplin Fire Chief Jim Furgerson is pleased to announce a Firefighter Training Class will begin this summer through the Joplin Fire Department. This eight-week class will be offered in the evening and begins on July 10, 2017. The class will be held at the Joplin Public Safety Training Center, 5102 N. Swede Lane in Joplin.

“This class is designed to cover all aspects of the Firefighter I and II curriculum to prepare candidates for the work as a firefighter,” said Furgerson. “It is a basic firefighting class and will include various skills necessary to work in this field, such as pulling hose lines, ladder raising and the safety elements needed in this service to the public.”

Anyone who is 18 years of age and interested in firefighting is encouraged to sign up. There are 20 spots available. A $75 deposit is required at registration. Total cost of the class is $750. Recruits will need to have their own gear; however, gear will also be available to rent if needed. Gear rental information will be available during the registration process.

To register, please go to the Regional Academy website, www.SWMRFA.org. and click on Registration to find the Firefighter 1 and 2 Course registration link. You may also register in person at the Public Safety Training Facility located at 5102 Swede Lane. Registrations will be accepted Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The deadline to register is June 10, 2017.

For more details about the Firefighter Training Class, call Training Chief Mark Cannon at 417-624-0820 ext. 1306 Monday through Thursday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.