Joplin Humane Society Experiencing An Overflow Of Dogs & Puppies; Large Dogs Adoptions $10

Joplin Humane Society is literally overflowing due to an unusually high influx of animals. Since May 1st, the shelter has taken in 365 total animals; 246 of those have been dogs and puppies, leaving the shelter staff scrambling to find place to hold them. In an effort to encourage adoptions of available dogs, the shelter is reducing the adoption fees for large dogs to just $10 through close of business Sunday, May 21st .

“We are currently housing and caring for 260 dogs and puppies,” said Lysa Boston, Shelter Manager. “We are running out of overflow crates to keep the ‘extra’ dogs in,” she explained. “We are at the most critical point with large dogs; we have physically run out of space in the building.”

Boston said that spring and summer are generally the busiest season for the shelter, but this rapid increase in animals is very difficult to deal with because it has happened over the course of just the last week. “With such a fast spike in the population, it’s very difficult to move dogs out to rescue quickly enough to keep up with the pace, and adoptions tend to be slower as school as closing for the summer and many families are busy planning vacations and children’s upcoming summer activities. Boston says she hopes that the $10 special will encourage people to come in and adopt their new best friend.

Boston said that she hopes to see lots of dogs get adopted over the course of the special, but wants to make sure that the adoptive families have given serious thought to the choice and are prepared for the lifetime commitment that adoption means. “The majority of the dogs currently are in our care are here because someone thought they were ready for a dog, but in reality were not prepared.”

The $10 large dog adoption special begins tomorrow and will run through 4pm on Sunday. All adoptions will require an approved adoption application.

Joplin Humane Society is open Monday through Thursday from 1-5pm, Friday 1-6pm, Saturday 10-5pm and Sunday 1-4pm. Approved applications are required for all pet adoptions. Not all pets in the shelter will be part of the adoption special, the special will be for large, available dogs.

You can view all the pets available for adoption at our shelter and learn more about our adoption policies by visiting www. joplinhumane.org.