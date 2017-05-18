Valedictorian Questions in Carl Junction

Commencement for Carl Junction High School will take place on Saturday. But one graduating senior feels the school's policy for determining the valedictorian needs a major overhaul.

"Our policy for the recognition of valedictorians at graduation requires that the student maintains a 4.0 GPA over 8 semesters, so 4 full school years," says Carl Junction Principal David Pyle

"It really is a matter of fairness. It is more difficult for a student to maintain a perfect 4.0 GPA over 8 semesters, than it is to do so over 7 semesters," says Pyle.

Seven semesters is the amount of time it took Whitney Weston to graduate, and she did it with a perfect GPA.

"I graduated early because i worked really hard in high school, and I spent a summer at Crowder College getting the extra credits I needed to graduate early, and so i did. I went straight into attending Crowder to get some pre-reqs done before entering nursing school," says Whitney.

She understands why the school policy requires a student to attend classes for 8 semesters, but thinks it should be modified.

"I think that any senior that graduates with a 4.0, whether it's a year early or a semester early, should be recognized as valedictorian," says Whitney.

Whitney may be unhappy with her high school's valedictorian policy, but wants to stress she got an excellent education in Carl Junction. She says it's the policy she has a problem with, and not her high school.