List of Joplin School Community Safe Rooms

Reminder that Joplin Schools changed their policy this year on how safe rooms are open to public. If there is a Tornado Warning is the Joplin area, then doors will remotely open to public.

The following Community Safe Rooms are available to the community during a Tornado Warning, and/or when the tornado sirens have sounded. If Community Safe Rooms open before a Tornado Warning, or before tornado sirens sound, notification will be posted on the district's Facebook page.