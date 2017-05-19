List of Joplin School Community Safe Rooms

Reminder that Joplin Schools changed their policy this year on how safe rooms are open to public. If there is a Tornado Warning is the Joplin area, then doors will remotely open to public.
The following Community Safe Rooms are available to the community during a Tornado Warning, and/or when the tornado sirens have sounded. If Community Safe Rooms open before a Tornado Warning, or before tornado sirens sound, notification will be posted on the district's Facebook page.
Cecil Floyd Elementary
2201 W. 24th St.
Columbia Elementary
610 W. F St.
Joplin Early Childhood@Duenweg
202 Malloy Circle, Duenweg
Eastmorland Elementary
1131 Highview Ave.
Irving Elementary
2901 S. McClelland Blvd.
Jefferson Elementary
130 McKinley Ave.
Joplin High School
2104 Indiana Ave.
Junge Field
800 Junge Blvd.
Kelsey Norman Elementary
1323 E. 28th St.
McKinley Elementary
610 S. Forest Ave.
Royal Heights Elementary
2100 Rolla St.
Soaring Heights Elementary
4604 E. 20th St.
Stapleton Elementary
101 E. 41st. St.
West Central Elementary
1001 W. 7th St.