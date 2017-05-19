Compliancy Checks Conducted in Crawford County; Report Released

Members of the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office, Pittsburg Police Department and the United States Marshal’s Service conducted a joint operation over the period of May 15-17, 2017. The operation involved compliancy checks on all registered offenders in Crawford County.

Registered Sex Offenders, Drug Offenders and Violent Offenders- by Kansas State Statute 22-4905- have a duty to regularly report any change in residency, phone number or employment status. Registered Offenders are also required to disclose any social media accounts in their name. Some may even be prohibited from obtaining a social media account.

Operation Teams attempted to contact every one of the 149 registered offenders in Crawford County. Below are the results of the operation with a breakdown of the compliancy checks:

May 2017 Crawford County, KS Registered Offender Compliance Check Operation

Total Registered Sex Offenders registered in Crawford County 85

Sex Offenders found to be compliant with their registration 39

Sex Offenders found to be compliant but with technical violations 30

(Technical violations range from not listing new or changed phone numbers, social media accounts, Addresses, employment details, secondary addresses, etc.)

Sex Offenders found to be non-compliant with their registrations 7

Sex Offenders that have to register but are not public record 9 (All 9 found to be compliant with no violations)

Total Registered Violent Offenders registered in Crawford County 17

Violent Offenders found to be compliant with their registration 9

Violent Offenders found to be compliant but with technical violations 4

Violent Offenders found to be non-compliant with their registration 4

Total Registered Drug Offenders registered in Crawford County 47

Drug Offenders found to be compliant 23

Drug Offenders found to be compliant but with technical violations 17

Drug Offenders found to be non-compliant 7

Total Number of Offenders 149

Total in Compliance 71

Total in Compliance w/Technical Violations 51

Total Out of Compliance 18

Of the non-compliant offenders, two were taken into custody at the time of contact with the operations team. Information will be forwarded to the Crawford County Attorney’s Office on the other non-compliant offenders for review and further action.