MO Governor Plans Capitol Rally; Pushing Steel Mill Bill

Missouri lawmakers return to Jefferson City next week and the Governor is promoting a bill they'll address. It's called the steel mill bill.

The special session for lawmakers begins Monday when the bill be filed. The Utility Committee hears it Tuesday, then the rules committee and then it goes to the house on Wednesday.



On Saturday, Governor Greitens held a rally at the former Noranda plant, in New Madrid, Missouri trying to gain support for the steel mill bill legislators are expected to address. Hundreds of people lost their jobs when the plant closed last year. If the steel mill bill passes during the special session, it would allow the new company, which already purchased the plant, to open up shop bringing those jobs back to the area.

According to Representative Mike Kelley, Governor Greitens is hosting a "Storm the Capitol Rally" at 3:00 pm this Tuesday, May 23 in Jefferson City! There will be a bus leaving Joplin at the former Republican Headquarters location (2640 E 32nd, Joplin Mo 64804) at 10:00 am Tuesday morning and bringing everyone back that evening after the rally.

Details

Who: Anyone who can attend!

What: Storm the Capitol Rally for Special Session

When: 11:00 am bus departs Joplin, 3:00 pm rally

Where: Joplin bus pickup location - former Republican Headquarters 2640 E 32nd, Joplin Mo 64804 (Landmark Shopping Center)

Parking:

Park across the street at Concorde Plaza (where Tuesday Morning is located) - please park behind the shopping center, close to where the trash enclosure is. There are a lot of spaces!

RSVP at rsvp@newmissouri.com, or call 573-340-1712