Quantcast

MO Governor Plans Capitol Rally; Pushing Steel Mill Bill - KOAM TV 7

MO Governor Plans Capitol Rally; Pushing Steel Mill Bill

Updated:
By Lisa Olliges, Reporter and Weekend Anchor
Bio
Connect
Biography
Joplin, MO -

Missouri lawmakers return to Jefferson City next week and the Governor is  promoting a bill they'll address. It's called the steel mill bill. 
The special session for lawmakers begins Monday when the bill be filed. The Utility Committee hears it Tuesday, then the rules committee and then it goes to the house on Wednesday. 

On Saturday, Governor Greitens held a rally at  the former Noranda plant, in New Madrid, Missouri  trying to gain support for the steel mill bill legislators are expected to address. Hundreds of people lost their jobs when the plant closed last year. If the steel mill bill passes during the special session, it would allow the new company, which already purchased the plant, to open up shop bringing those jobs back to the area.

According to Representative Mike Kelley, Governor Greitens is hosting a "Storm the Capitol Rally" at 3:00 pm this Tuesday, May 23 in Jefferson City!  There will be a bus leaving Joplin at the former Republican Headquarters location (2640 E 32nd, Joplin Mo 64804) at 10:00 am Tuesday morning and bringing everyone back that evening after the rally.

Details
Who: Anyone who can attend! 
What: Storm the Capitol Rally for Special Session
When: 11:00 am bus departs Joplin, 3:00 pm rally
Where: Joplin bus pickup location - former Republican Headquarters 2640 E 32nd, Joplin Mo 64804 (Landmark Shopping Center)

Parking:
Park across the street at Concorde Plaza (where Tuesday Morning is located) - please park behind the shopping center, close to where the trash enclosure is. There are a lot of spaces!

RSVP at rsvp@newmissouri.com, or call 573-340-1712

Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.