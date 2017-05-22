Animal Issue in Yates Center

A Yates Center, Kansas woman says the goats in the yard next to the house she rents have been dying due to negligence. The owner of the goats says the situation isn't that simple.

Sarah Stone has lived in a house next to the grazing land for the last 4 months. She says the goats grazing next door keep getting caught in this fence, and it's costing them their lives. Sarah says in a span of 3 weeks, she has come home to a dead goat and one that had collapsed and was suffering.

"My son had to sit there and witness the second one dying," says Sarah.

The goats and property belong to Woodson County Commissioner Galen Yoho. Yoho says the piece of land is a place he puts his older goats out to pasture and disputes that two of them have died recently. He believes a dog has been getting on to his property, chasing his goats, and causing them to get tangled in the fence.

The Yates Center police chief says that because he works with the county commissioner frequently and knows him well, he's appointed a special, outside investigator to look into the situation.

