Carl Junction Student Nominated by McCaskill Accepted to U.S. Naval Academy

U.S. Senator Claire McCaskill today announced the acceptance of Dallas Elliston of Carl Junction to the U.S. Naval Academy. Students are nominated by McCaskill and accepted to their respective academies based on strong records of academic achievement, leadership, community service, and participation in extracurricular activities. McCaskill is aided in the selection process by a committee of volunteers, educators, service academy alumni, and state community leaders.

“I’m amazed every year by the talented young Missourians that I have the honor to support as they dedicate themselves to strengthening and protecting our country,” said McCaskill, a senior member of the Senate Armed Services Committee. “These students, who’ve been accepted to some of the most prestigious institutions in America, are excellent examples to others who want to serve this nation.”

Out of 14 students from across the state who were nominated by McCaskill and accepted appointments to the service academies that require a congressional nomination for the Class of 2021, one hails from Carl Junction:

Accepted to U.S. Naval Academy

Dallas Elliston, Carl Junction High School (Carl Junction, Mo.)

Dallas graduated from Carl Junction last year where he was the valedictorian and a three sport athlete. He’s currently studying mechanical engineering at Mizzou and is a member of the Chancellor's Leadership Class.

Missourians interested in applying for a service academy nomination in the future are encouraged to visit McCaskill’s website, HERE.