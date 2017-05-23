Nevada PD Conducting Death Investigation

On May 22, 2017 at approximately 0820 hours, officers with the Nevada Police Department were dispatched to a wooded area south of the 400 block of E. Highland Avenue for a report of an unresponsive male subject.

Upon arrival, officers located an unresponsive male subject in the area. Responding emergency medical personnel determined that the male subject was deceased.

The subject has been identified as James A. Glass, age 49 of Nevada.

The subject’s body was turned over to the Vernon County Coroner’s Office for autopsy in order to determine cause of death.

Detectives processed the scene and the investigation into this matter is ongoing.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Westerhold at 417-448-5134

(Press Release via Nevada Police Department)