True Charity - May 23rd, June 6th, and June 25th

Three churches in the Joplin area are partnering with True Charity Initiative to bring community showings of the powerful documentary, Poverty Inc. to the Joplin area. These events will all be free of charge and promise to be both challenging and insightful. The 55 min film will begin at 6:30pm and will be followed by True Charity breakout sessions. Attendees may choose one session to attend out of the following list:



The ABC's of Effective Charity- James Whitford, Co-Founder of Watered Gardens Gospel Rescue Mission, shares insights from 20 years of ministry to the homeless and poor. This class will give you practical principles to make your charity more effective.



My Journey: from Homeless to Success- From sleeping on the streets, to working full time. From getting high every day, to running a recovery home for women. From dealing drugs to dealing hope. These stories of success will amaze and inspire you. Ask questions, engage in discussion with a panel, and come away with a better understanding of what it means to succeed.



Partnership: the Cure for Paternalism- Paternalism is full of harmful assumptions, but for decades, it is the mindset that has ruled in our charity. Experience firsthand how partnership shatters paternalism's assumptions as you work side by side with partners from Watered Gardens.



Film Details: "POVERTY, INC. has earned 40 international film festival honors including a "Best of Fests" selection at IDFA Amsterdam - the biggest documentary festival in the world. From TOMs Shoes to international adoptions, from solar panels to U.S. agricultural subsidies, the film challenges each of us to ask the tough question: Could I be part of the problem?"



Dates:

Tuesday, May 23rd: Saint Paul's United Methodist Church, Joplin Campus, 2423 W 26th St Joplin, MO 64804 from 6:30pm-8:30pm

Tuesday, June 6th: Joplin Family Worship Center 5290 E 7th St Joplin, MO 64801

From 6:30 PM – 8:30 PM

Sunday, June 25th: Christ's Church of Oronogo 22145 Kafir Rd, Oronogo, MO 64855

From 6:30pm-8:30pm

To learn more, watch the trailer and RSVP visit www.truecharity.us