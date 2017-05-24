Colgan Golf Finishes 2nd at State

The Colgan Panthers golf team finished as the runner-up in the 2A State Tournament on Monday, behind only Salina-Sacred Heart which won its 3rd consecutive state title.

Four Panthers finished inside the top 15, led by Bradley Beykirch and his round of 75.

Colgan Results:

Team - 2nd (316)

Bradley Beykirch - 2nd (75)

Connor Wilbert - 5th (78)

Trevor Graham - T9th, Finished 11th in Playoff (81)

Cal Marquardt - 13th (82)

Garrett Bolinger - 25th (90)

Carter Barnes - 38th (98)



For complete individual results please access this page: http://www.kshsaa.org/Public/Golf/StateBoysIndividualScores.cfm?ClassID=5&TournamentID=94

For complete team results please access this page: http://www.kshsaa.org/Public/Golf/StateBoysTeamScores.cfm?ClassID=5&TournamentID=94