Colgan Golf Finishes 2nd at State

Updated:
PITTSBURG, KANSAS -

The Colgan Panthers golf team finished as the runner-up in the 2A State Tournament on Monday, behind only Salina-Sacred Heart which won its 3rd consecutive state title.

Four Panthers finished inside the top 15, led by Bradley Beykirch and his round of 75.

Colgan Results:

Team - 2nd (316)
Bradley Beykirch - 2nd (75)
Connor Wilbert - 5th (78)
Trevor Graham - T9th, Finished 11th in Playoff (81)
Cal Marquardt - 13th (82)
Garrett Bolinger - 25th (90)
Carter Barnes - 38th (98)

For complete individual results please access this page:  http://www.kshsaa.org/Public/Golf/StateBoysIndividualScores.cfm?ClassID=5&TournamentID=94 
For complete team results please access this page:  http://www.kshsaa.org/Public/Golf/StateBoysTeamScores.cfm?ClassID=5&TournamentID=94 

