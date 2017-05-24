Phil Bressler Selected as PHS Principal

The Pittsburg Board of Education has hired Phil Bressler as the new principal of Pittsburg High School. Bressler was selected after being interviewed by students and staff and was one of two top candidates, in which all candidates for this position were vetted by the Kansas Association of School Boards (KASB).

Bressler has served in secondary school administration for the past 17 years; most recently as the principal at Paola High School.

He says he hopes to bring enthusiasm, positivity, and focus to PHS and likes the direction the school is going.

"Pittsburg [High School] and the district are going in the right direction by offering a variety of academic opportunities for its students from AP course offerings, to Career/Technical Education opportunities, and just a high level of kids."

With this move, Bressler says it will give his family more educational opportunities.

"Phil demonstrated all the traits wanted by students, parents, and staff," Superintendent Destry Brown said. "He will be a great addition to our administrative staff at the high school and will help meet the educational needs of our students."

He will begin as principal on July 1.