Carthage Schools Renovates Medical Building to Become Autism Center

Multiple school districts will get services needed for students with autism closer to home. This as an old medical building in Carthage is renovated into an autism center for the next school year.More >>
A social media post prompts a police investigation in Joplin.
A social media post prompts a police investigation in Joplin.
Missouri lawmakers return to Jefferson City next week and the Governor is promoting a bill they'll address. It's called the steel mill bill. TMore >>
The city of Joplin will seek to add about a million dollars to the 1717 Marketplace TIF (tax increment financing) District for improvements to the intersection at 15th and Rangeline.More >>
A fifteen million dollar expansion is underway at a local warehousing company. Adding more than one hundred thousand square feet to Don's cold storage will also mean adding jobs.More >>
The Joplin School District plans to create a facilities committee to look at excess properties after tornado rebuilding. Washington school was sold to a charity to create a community center.More >>
Crowder College is one of six colleges and universities in the state of Missouri to land a grant to expand its nursing education program. The ninety-eight thousand dollars will give students more hands on training.More >>
A piece of Joplin's tornado history has disappeared. It came to be known as the house of hope. Some of the pieces are being preserved at the Joplin Museum Complex.More >>
The KBI is investigating an officer involved shooting in Mound Valley, Kansas in Labette County that followed a domestic disturbance.More >>
A local developer is hoping to draw businesses to downtown Joplin through historic preservation. Jeff Neal and his wife Carolina will restore buildings in the 200 block of South Joplin Avenue. The multimillion dollar improvement will bring Joplin its first sustainable historic structures.More >>
