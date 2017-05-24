Gov. Greitens requests federal disaster declaration for Missouri’s historic flooding

Today, Gov. Eric Greitens requested that President Donald Trump approve a major disaster declaration for Missouri that would provide federal assistance to 45 counties in response to historic and devastating flooding that began April 28.

“As soon as safely possible, damage assessment teams began operating all over Missouri. Their reports confirm just how devastating this historic flood was for many communities in Missouri,” Gov. Eric Greitens said. “Today, I am requesting that President Trump approve federal assistance for flood survivors and businesses. This assistance will help our people begin to rebuild, and help local communities with costly emergency response and infrastructure repair costs. The people of Missouri are strong. Communities are coming together to rebuild. Support from the administration is essential to that effort.”

The flooding brought as much as 10-12 inches of rain to some areas, pushed at least a dozen rivers and major creeks to records crests, led to hundreds of flood rescues and evacuations, and resulted in major damage and the destruction of hundreds of homes and businesses.

Based on joint Preliminary Damage Assessments conducted by the State Emergency Management Agency, Federal Emergency Management Agency and local officials, Gov. Greitens is requesting Individual Assistance for 37 Missouri counties, which would allow eligible residents to seek federal assistance with temporary housing, housing repairs, replacement of damaged belongings, vehicles and other qualifying expenses as a result of the flooding. The Governor is also requesting that the U.S. Small Business Administration assist businesses, homeowners, and renters in the 37 counties with low-interest loans.

The 37 counties for which Individual Assistance is being requested are: Bollinger, Butler, Carter, Christian, Crawford, Dent, Douglas, Dunklin, Franklin, Gasconade, Greene, Howell, Iron, Jasper, Jefferson, Laclede, Madison, Maries, McDonald, Morgan, Newton, Oregon, Osage, Ozark, Pemiscot, Phelps, Pulaski, Reynolds, Ripley, Ste. Genevieve, St. Louis, Shannon, Stone, Taney, Texas, Wayne, and Wright.

Based on joint Preliminary Damage Assessments conducted by SEMA, FEMA and local officials, Gov. Greitens has also requested Public Assistance for 45 Missouri counties, in order to allow local governments and qualifying nonprofit agencies to seek federal assistance for reimbursement of emergency response and recovery costs, including repair and replacement costs for damaged roads, bridges, and other public infrastructure.

The 45 counties for which Public Assistance is being requested are: Barry, Barton, Bollinger, Butler, Camden, Carter, Cedar, Christian, Cole, Crawford, Dade, Dallas, Dent, Douglas, Dunklin, Franklin, Gasconade, Howell, Iron, Jefferson, Lawrence, Madison, Maries, Miller, McDonald, Morgan, Newton, Oregon, Osage, Ozark, Perry, Phelps, Pike, Pulaski, Ralls, Reynolds, Ripley, Shannon, Stone, Taney, Texas, Washington, Wayne, Webster, and Wright.

Those affected by the flooding are encouraged to continue documenting losses by photographing damage and retaining all receipts. As additional information about damage becomes available, the Governor may add other counties to his request.

On April 28, Gov. Greitens declared a state of emergency in preparation for the heavy rain and flash flooding that National Weather Service forecasts indicated would impact much of the state. The emergency declaration activated the Missouri State Emergency Operations Plan, allowing state agencies to coordinate quickly with local jurisdictions to provide emergency services as needs arose. On April 30, the Governor signed an executive order that activated hundreds of Missouri National Guardsmen in addition to those who were initially participating in helicopter search and rescue missions. Since the start of this emergency, every department in our State government has contributed to the relief and recovery effort.

For more information about Missouri’s response to the flooding and recovery resources, please visit https://recovery.mo.gov/. The site is updated as new information becomes available.

