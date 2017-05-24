Roberts To Seek State Representative Seat

Lane Roberts announced today that he will run for Missouri State Representative, District 161 in 2018. Lane returned to Joplin after serving as Director of Public Safety for the state since 2015. Formerly, he was Chief of Police for the City of Joplin from 2007-2014.

“During my nearly two years working at the State, I learned a great deal about how our state’s legislature works,” Lane said. “Two things stand out, however. One is that, while the word “politician” has come to mean something distasteful, there are in fact a lot of people working in state government who are sincere and have dedicated their lives to serving our citizens. And two, one person can make a difference. I would like to be one of those people.”

A Vietnam veteran, Lane served in the US Air Force in 1966-1970. He became a police officer in 1971 and worked in law enforcement for more than 40 years. He is a graduate of Liberty University, Lynchburg, VA, and earned an MBA at William Woods University, Fulton, MO.