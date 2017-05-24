Pitt PD Find Hoax Device

On Tuesday, May 24, 2017 at 11:01 am, officers responded to 1st and Locust Streets for a report of a suspicious looking device found in an alley dumpster. The Kansas Highway Patrol Emergency Services Unit was requested to assist. The KHP ESU team ran diagnostic testing on the item and determined it to be a “Hoax incendiary Device”.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing at this time. Anyone having information related to this incident, or other crimes, is urged to contact the Pittsburg Police Department at 620-231-1700, or at our tip line, 620-231-TIPS (8477). Callers may remain anonymous.