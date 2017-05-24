Joplin Fire Department Grant

Chris Warner Reporter
A Joplin native, Chris first started in broadcasting at age 16 at KSNF-TV in 2004..
Chris joined the KOAM team in 2017 as an Associate Producer. In April, he moved into a full-time reporter position. He spent time from 2008 to 2016 in various retail roles around the region before returning to his passion at KOAM. Chris is excited to continue telling the stories of the four states. Chris and his wife Amber live in Joplin and have three amazing children.
The Joplin Fire Department receives a grant for nearly $300,000. It came from state grants that are now extended to last through 2023. Furgerson: "There's nobody else in the city that does what we do, so anytime that we can get those grants to support those efforts, it's huge." Those efforts include being on the front line of, everything. Furgerson: "We are truly an all-hazards d...More >>
Monday marks the six year anniversary of the Joplin tornado. The Joplin Memorial Run kicked off early this morning on Joplin Avenue as part of a weekend of remembrance. It started with 161 seconds of silence -- and 161 balloons entering the grey sky, a tribute to the 161 lives lost -- and an important reminder for the reason behind the run. Barnes: "Just that it touches them, that they feel it, and, they always remember those lives that were lost." Brendon Barnes is part o...More >>
"As parents, you definitely get worried, because you hear of stories of just tragic stories, the stuff that's in energy drinks affecting young people and even taking their lives." Matt Miller plays with his sixteen month old daughter, Dani, in Pittsburg. He says he's doing what he can to make sure his kids understand that too much of a seemingly good thing, like energy drinks, can be deadly. "I think it's definitely moderation, what helps, but we just don't allow the ...More >>
The Kansas City university of medicine and bio sciences accepts their (its) first group of med students for the Joplin campus. Officials say despite the smaller size of the Joplin campus, it still offers the same learning opportunities. Gregory: "That's the beauty of the campus, is that they'll be able to learn at a very large scale, macro level, the importance of medicine." Not just anybody can put on one of these white coats, it takes a lot of hard work and a lot of practMore >>
"We're in a flood plain of course, but I think we're going to be ok...but, it was kinda...one of those things, you just never think it's going to happen to you." Neosho resident Billy Wade explains how he initially reacted to the flood warnings for Saturday's storms. He shares a house with his family, and even his mother, who's lived there eight years, was in shock. "By the time we realized what was happening, like I said, it happened so fast, once the water started cMore >>
