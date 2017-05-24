Joplin Fire Department Grant

The Joplin Fire Department receives a grant for nearly $300,000.

It came from state grants that are now extended to last through 2023.

Furgerson: "There's nobody else in the city that does what we do, so anytime that we can get those grants to support those efforts, it's huge."

Those efforts include being on the front line of, everything.

Furgerson: "We are truly an all-hazards department, you know? We respond to hazmat incidents, medical calls, technical rescues, whatever it may be, they call us."

The funding will help purchase 46 'self-contained breathing apparatus' or 'SCBA’s'.

Firefighters say aside from water, the SCBA’s are the most important piece of equipment they carry.

Jones: "That's our lifeline, if we go in a building and we can't breathe, we're dead."

Nicholas Mercer has been on the job just three months now, and is looking forward to the new equipment.

Mercer: "All of our gear we have here is pretty safe, just adding to it makes us more efficient at our job and makes us better to help people in our day-to-day tasks."

Joshua Jones has been with the department for a year and a half.

He says fighting fires is more than just equipment.

Jones: "It's just like having a big family, a big extended family, the diversity and brotherhood we're a tight knit crew."

Jones says he feels like he's part of something special.

Jones: "It's something we can be proud of and it's something our families can be proud of us over, for what we do, and hold our heads up high, and do our jobs the best we can, day by day."

A job they can continue to do safer, thanks to the state's efforts.

Chief Furgerson says the equipment costs around $500,000.

The grant helps the department save money they can use for other needs.