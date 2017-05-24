President's Budget Proposal Includes Cuts for Food Stamps

The President's proposed budget was unveiled yesterday.

In it: 150-billion dollars in proposed cuts to the "food stamp program" over the next 10 years.

Hoover: "If they cut it down, I will probably lose my benefits altogether."

Stachia Hoover is worried that the new proposed government budget includes a major slash to the food stamp program.

Hoover: "I don't even have enough food stamps to completely supply my house, i know that's not the point of food stamps, but, I mean, with what they give me, it's maybe a week and a half of worth of groceries for 4 weeks in a month."

According to the United States department of agriculture, a little more than half of the food stamp recipients in southwest Missouri are families with children under 18, like hoover.

However, there are those that believe the cuts could help curb issues with the program.

Baker: "I think the system gets abused a lot of the time, and I feel that needs to be fixed."

Baker says the biggest issue -- is a misunderstanding of what the program is for.

Baker: "My family, we get food assistance, but I mean, that's exactly what it is, it's food assistance, it's not a grocery budget."

Hoover says she gets what the system is intended for...

Hoover: "Personally, I would much rather be able to provide without having to have government assistance, it doesn't make me feel bad that I have to ask for help, but I’d much rather not have to ask for help at all."

For now, both Baker and Hoover say they're grateful for the assistance their families have received.

The President's budget request is now sent to congress for review -- and the house and senate can now work on budget resolutions.