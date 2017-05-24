Quantcast

President's Budget Proposal Includes Cuts for Food Stamps - KOAM TV 7

President's Budget Proposal Includes Cuts for Food Stamps

Updated:

The President's proposed budget was unveiled yesterday.
     In it: 150-billion dollars in proposed cuts to the "food stamp program" over the next 10 years.

Hoover: "If they cut it down, I will probably lose my benefits altogether."
Stachia Hoover is worried that the new proposed government budget includes a major slash to the food stamp program.
Hoover: "I don't even have enough food stamps to completely supply my house, i know that's not the point of food stamps, but, I mean, with what they give me, it's maybe a week and a half of worth of groceries for 4 weeks in a month."
According to the United States department of agriculture, a little more than half of the food stamp recipients in southwest Missouri are families with children under 18, like hoover.
However, there are those that believe the cuts could help curb issues with the program.
Baker: "I think the system gets abused a lot of the time, and I feel that needs to be fixed."
Baker says the biggest issue -- is a misunderstanding of what the program is for.
Baker: "My family, we get food assistance, but I mean, that's exactly what it is, it's food assistance, it's not a grocery budget."
Hoover says she gets what the system is intended for...
Hoover: "Personally, I would much rather be able to provide without having to have government assistance, it doesn't make me feel bad that I have to ask for help, but I’d much rather not have to ask for help at all."
For now, both Baker and Hoover say they're grateful for the assistance their families have received.

The President's budget request is now sent to congress for review -- and the house and senate can now work on budget resolutions.

MORE TOP NEWS

Local News

Chris Warner
Reporter

A Joplin native, Chris first started in broadcasting at age 16 at KSNF-TV in 2004..

Chris joined the KOAM team in 2017 as an Associate Producer. In April, he moved into a full-time reporter position. He spent time from 2008 to 2016 in various retail roles around the region before returning to his passion at KOAM. Chris is excited to continue telling the stories of the four states. Chris and his wife Amber live in Joplin and have three amazing children.

Follow Chris:
On Facebook
On Twitter

Contact Chris:
417.624.0233 or 620.231.0400
cwarner@koamtv.com

  • Chris WarnerMore>>

  • President's Budget Proposal Includes Cuts for Food Stamps

    President's Budget Proposal Includes Cuts for Food Stamps

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 10:40 PM EDT2017-05-25 02:40:39 GMT
    The President's proposed budget was unveiled yesterday.      In it: 150-billion dollars in proposed cuts to the "food stamp program" over the next 10 years. Hoover: "If they cut it down, I will probably lose my benefits altogether." Stachia Hoover is worried that the new proposed government budget includes a major slash to the food stamp program. Hoover: "I don't even have enough food stamps to completely supply my house, i know that's not...More >>
    The President's proposed budget was unveiled yesterday.      In it: 150-billion dollars in proposed cuts to the "food stamp program" over the next 10 years. Hoover: "If they cut it down, I will probably lose my benefits altogether." Stachia Hoover is worried that the new proposed government budget includes a major slash to the food stamp program. Hoover: "I don't even have enough food stamps to completely supply my house, i know that's not...More >>

  • Joplin Fire Department Grant

    Joplin Fire Department Grant

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 10:46 PM EDT2017-05-25 02:46:13 GMT

    The Joplin Fire Department receives a grant for nearly $300,000.                 It came from state grants that are now extended to last through 2023. Furgerson: "There's nobody else in the city that does what we do, so anytime that we can get those grants to support those efforts, it's huge." Those efforts include being on the front line of, everything. Furgerson: "We are truly an all-hazards d...

    More >>

    The Joplin Fire Department receives a grant for nearly $300,000.                 It came from state grants that are now extended to last through 2023. Furgerson: "There's nobody else in the city that does what we do, so anytime that we can get those grants to support those efforts, it's huge." Those efforts include being on the front line of, everything. Furgerson: "We are truly an all-hazards d...

    More >>

  • Joplin Memorial Run 2017

    Joplin Memorial Run 2017

    Tuesday, May 23 2017 8:30 PM EDT2017-05-24 00:30:13 GMT

    Monday marks the six year anniversary of the Joplin tornado. The Joplin Memorial Run kicked off early this morning on Joplin Avenue as part of a weekend of remembrance. It started with 161 seconds of silence -- and 161 balloons entering the grey sky, a tribute to the 161 lives lost -- and an important reminder for the reason behind the run. Barnes: "Just that it touches them, that they feel it, and, they always remember those lives that were lost." Brendon Barnes is part o...

    More >>

    Monday marks the six year anniversary of the Joplin tornado. The Joplin Memorial Run kicked off early this morning on Joplin Avenue as part of a weekend of remembrance. It started with 161 seconds of silence -- and 161 balloons entering the grey sky, a tribute to the 161 lives lost -- and an important reminder for the reason behind the run. Barnes: "Just that it touches them, that they feel it, and, they always remember those lives that were lost." Brendon Barnes is part o...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.