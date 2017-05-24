JHS Class of 2017

The Joplin High Class of 2017 marks the end of high school.

A Graduation ceremony for more than 460 students took place this afternoon at the MSSU Leggett and Platt Athletic Center.

Students say after such a trying year filled with tragedy due to the deaths of two classmates, their lives have been drastically changed.

Zevin Betts: "Some of the stuff that has happened has motivated me to better myself and try to push myself and motivate myself to get stuff done and stop wasting time and procrastinating."

A project graduation event featuring music, raffles, food, and even a glowroom with hopscotch and tic-tac-toe glow style is being held this evening from 9pm to 5am tomorrow morning as a Sober Safe Celebration for the graduates.