Merle Kelly Ford-Lincoln and Ford Motor Company Donate to Veterans Memorial

Merle Kelly Ford-Lincoln in Chanute and the Ford Motor Company announce a donation of $1,000 to the American Legion Post 170 in Chanute towards the upkeep and maintenance of the Chanute Area Veterans Memorial. The wall serves as a reminder of the courage and resolve of the American soldiers who have unselfishly served this great country.

“The Chanute Area Veterans Memorial Wall is such a special, unique and beautiful place. We are honored to help keep it that way.” said Vice President of Merle Kelly Ford Dan Kelly. “We are proud of our affiliation with Merle Kelly Ford. This donation will help a lot with maintenance.” said 2nd Vice Commander of Post 170 George Culbertson.

Donations from the public towards the Chanute Area Veterans Memorial can be mailed to Chanute Area Veterans Memorial c/o American Legion Riders PO Box 69 Chanute, KS 66720 or online at chanutepost170.org.