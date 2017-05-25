Empire Announces Scheduled Service Interruption In Seneca, MO

The Empire District Electric Company has scheduled a brief service interruption in the Seneca, Missouri, area on Wednesday, May 31, 2017, beginning at 3 a.m. and lasting approximately two hours. Customers should be aware these times are approximations and the outage could be postponed or extended due to weather or equipment issues.

Approximately 1,500 customers in and around Seneca will be affected by the service interruption. Maintenance work on the substation has been completed, and this scheduled outage is necessary to allow crews to safely transfer service from the temporary substation transformer. We thank customers for their patience as we complete this work.

For more information regarding Empire, visit www.empiredistrict.com. For more information about Liberty Utilities, visit www.libertyutilities.com.