Fresh Corn and Avocado Salsa - KOAM TV 7

Fresh Corn and Avocado Salsa

Updated:

Ingredients

· 4 ears Sweet Corn

· 2 whole Very Firm Avocados, Diced

· 1/2 Red Onion, Diced

· 2 Cloves of Garlic

· 1/2 Jalapeno, Seeded and Finely Diced

· 1/2 Red Bell Pepper, Seeded and Finely Diced

· 1 whole Juice of Lime

· Plenty of Chopped Cilantro

· Salt to Taste

· 1 Tablespoon Vinegar

· 1 teaspoon Sugar (optional)

Instructions

Slice kernels off the corn, and combine it with all remaining ingredients in a bowl. Cover and refrigerate before serving.

