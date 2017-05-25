Fresh Corn and Avocado Salsa

Ingredients · 4 ears Sweet Corn · 2 whole Very Firm Avocados, Diced · 1/2 Red Onion, Diced · 2 Cloves of Garlic · 1/2 Jalapeno, Seeded and Finely Diced · 1/2 Red Bell Pepper, Seeded and Finely Diced · 1 whole Juice of Lime · Plenty of Chopped Cilantro · Salt to Taste · 1 Tablespoon Vinegar · 1 teaspoon Sugar (optional) Instructions Slice kernels off the corn, and combine it with all remaining ing...More >>
½ cup margarine, softened 1 cup sugar 3 eggs 1 cup soy sour cream ½ cup mashed banana 2 cups soy flour blend 1 teaspoons baking powder 1 teaspoon baking soda ¼ tsp salt 2 cups blueberries Cream margarine and sugar in large bowl. Add eggs one at a time and beat until light and fluffy. Add sour cream and mashed banana. Combine the dry ingredients. Add half of dry ingredients and half of blueberries to the creamed mixture and stir to blend. Repeat with remaining ...
Fry the bacon in a skillet over medium heat until crisp. Remove to a paper towel-lined plate and pour off the excess grease. Return the skillet to the stove over high heat. Add a couple tablespoons of butter. When it's melted and the skillet is hot, add the onions, bell peppers and jalapenos.
Yield: 8 servings Prep Time: 15 minutes Cook Time: 5 hours. Roll beef in flour until well covered. Heat olive oil in an oven proof Dutch oven over medium heat. Season beef with salt and pepper, to taste. Add beef to the pan and cook until evenly browned, about 2-3 minutes.
* 2 cups Extra-Sharp White Cheddar cheese, shredded (2 Tbsp. reserved) * 8 oz. cream cheese, at room temperature * ¼ cup homemade cranberry sauce * ½ cup fresh cranberries * French Baguette * Olive Oil Cranberry Sauce - yields about 2 cups * 1 (12 oz.) bag fresh cranberries, rinsed * 1 cup + 2 Tbsp. granulated sugar * 3 Tbsp. orange juice * 1 Tbsp. lemon juice * ¼ cup water INSTRUCTIONS 1. Preheat the oven to 375F. 2. In a bowl, mix together the ched...
Jennifer Schenker from Oswego, KS · Her recipe for Salisbury Steak.
Yield: 6 servings Prep Time: 10 minutes Cook Time: 2 hours Total Time: 2 hours, 10 minutes INGREDIENTS: 1 cup beef broth 1/4 cup reduced sodium soy sauce 1/4 cup oyster sauce 1/4 cup Imperial Sugar Light Brown Sugar 1 tablespoon sesame oil 3 cloves garlic, minced 2 pounds boneless beef chuck roast, thinly sliced 2 tablespoons cornstarch 2 heads broccoli, cut into florets DIRECTIONS: In a medium bowl, whisk together beef broth, soy sauce, oy...
Chicken CrockPot Pie By Jennifer Gamblian in Parsons, KS Ingrideients 2 cans whole kernel corn 1 can of French style green beans 2 cans of sliced potatoes 1 large can of cream of chicken soup 1 can biscuits 2-3 boneless chicken breasts Add chicken and desired seasonings to crockpot on high for three hours with one cup of water. After three hours shred chicken then add all veggies after draining juice. Add cream of chicken and mix together. Top with biscuits. Biscuits coo...
