Miami Road Construction is Right Around the Corner

The Ottawa county roads are continuing their journey to better driving, starting this June.



"As far as the school roads and some of these back streets..we live over there by the college and it needs really bad repair." says Miami local Stephen Smith.



The days of using the bond money from 2011 are over and the county is on to using the money awarded for the 2016 & 17 fiscal budget.



Miami Public Works director Alicia Hogan says, "There was an ordinance that city council passed in their concern for wanting to make sure that we have money to be able to do some street repairs and some things like that, that they will put five hundred thousand dollars each year into our fiscal budget."



Some of the projects starting this June will be sealing cracks, filling potholes and micro surfacing.



"It's to help save the life of the street, when we are crack sealing and micro surfacing, it'll help keep the water out of them. And we should get a longer life out of our street by doing that." says Miami street manager Mike Edwards.



In a recent city survey, fifty five percent of the public ranked the streets and other community services as "very bad". It's not only the main roads and streets that the citizens are concerned about, people have even expressed concerns for back alleyways.



Miami roads have come a long way since 2011, but the task of maintaining roads is never over.



One local put it very simply. "The roads aren't good, let's fix them."

