Mid City Renaissance Project Ready to Go in Pittsburg

After 16 months of planning, the city of Pittsburg has a final version of its proposed Mid City Renaissance Project.

"At the next City Commission meeting, the City Commission will be asked to formally adopt and accept the plan," says Assistant City Manager Jay Byers.

The Mid City Renaissance project is a revitalization plan for about 380 acres in the heart of Pittsburg. It will redevelop the land occupied by the old, unused Dickey Clay buildings, and the surrounding area between Joplin and Rouse.

City officials say Pittsburg residents should have a lot of pride in this proposal, because of the large amount of input they had in it. They helped come up with ideas like a solar field, with the ability to provide clean energy to up to 1000 Pittsburg homes. New residential areas, a recreation facility, parks and baseball fields, and a connecting trail system, all are part of the proposal.

"One of the main things the public was looking for in this redevelopment was connecting the community. It's central to our city and it will be a way for the community to come together," says Byers.

Once the City Commission has signed off on the final version of the Mid City Renaissance Project, Pittsburg will be able to apply for a grant from the EPA and other agencies, to make the project a reality.