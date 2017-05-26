Eagle Family Foods Group to Close Seneca Production Facility by June 2018

Eagle Family Foods Group LLC (Eagle Foods) announced today the company will close its Seneca production facility by June 2018 as part of a consolidation of manufacturing operations for its milk products business.

Eagle Foods’ decision resulted from the company’s comprehensive review of its supply chain and manufacturing operations and reflects a sustained increase of competitive pressures in the milk product category. The company will consolidate all milk production to its El Paso, Texas facility.

“Any decision that results in the closing of a facility and the elimination of positions is extremely difficult,” said Paul Wagstaff, president and chief executive officer of Eagle Foods. “We took great care to consider all alternatives, but this consolidation is necessary to ensure the long-term health and competitiveness of our milk business.”

The Eagle Foods facility in Seneca produces condensed and evaporated milk and employs 56 wage and salaried employees. The company will work with local organizations and officials, including the Central Equity Milk Cooperative, to make the closing of the facility as smooth as possible for the community. There are no immediate changes to operations at the Seneca plant and the company will provide additional information about the timing and sequence of the close as it becomes available.

“We are deeply appreciative of the dedication and hard work of our Seneca employees and are committed to treating them fairly during this transition including providing severance packages,” Wagstaff said. “We also want to thank the entire Seneca community for its support throughout the history of the facility.”

The company has not made any decisions regarding the final disposition of the property, but is exploring various options and will make further announcements as appropriate.