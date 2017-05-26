Pittsburg Area Chamber Announces Award Winners

Members of the Pittsburg area business community converged this evening on Memorial Auditorium and Convention Center for the Pittsburg Area Chamber of Commerce’s 2017 Annual Banquet. The sold out event celebrated the progress that has taken place over the past year in the Pittsburg area and recognized numerous businesses and community leaders.

“Our annual banquet provides us with a chance to say thank you and to highlight so many of the great businesses and individuals that have played a significant role in making our community a better place to live,” said Devin Gorman, vice president of operations for the chamber.

Award Winners:

Spirit of Pittsburg – Joe Dellasega

Small Business of the Year – Pro X Realty

City of Pittsburg Employer of the Year – Kendall Packaging Corporation

Educator of the Year – Tim Vesco, Frank Layden Elementary School

Chamber Volunteer of the Year – Brian Lorimer, Community National Bank & Trust

BEA Bill Coleman Business Partner of the Year – Mercy Clinic, Arma

BEA Jerry Lindberg Volunteer of the Year – Missi Kelly (Posthumous – accepted by Missi’s husband, Chris Kelly)

BEA Koeta Bryant Education Partner of the Year – Jon Bishop, Pittsburg High School

(BEA = Business Education Alliance)

Finalists for the Small Business of the Year Award, sponsored by BKD, LLP, were Pro X Realty, Riggs Chiropractic, and Sweet Designs Cakery.

The finalists for the Educator of the Year Award, sponsored by Pitsco Education, were Amy Gray from Girard High School, Tim Vesco from Frank Layden Elementary School, and Christa Weber from George Nettels Elementary School.