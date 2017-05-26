PSU Alum Named ACDelco GM

Hard work and dedication to his craft has led a Pittsburg State alumnus to the top of his field.

Mark Drennan, who graduated from Pitt State in 1988 with a degree in automotive technology, is now the general manager of ACDelco, the General Motors Original Equipment parts brand for Chevrolet, Buick, GMC and Cadillac.

Before joining ACDelco, Drennan was director of GM Accessories, responsible for integrating sales and distribution with the design, production and marketing of GM’s vehicle accessories portfolio. Drennan previously served as a field zone sales manager and regional service manager.

“I’m very excited and honored to be placed in this position at ACDelco,” Drennan said. “Coming from humble roots in Winfield, it’s been a privilege to serve in a variety of capacities in different parts of the country. To now be in this position and be able to lead our ACDelco team is very humbling.”

Drennan credits the educational experience he received at Pittsburg State with giving him the tools he needed to be successful.

“The curriculum offered at Pittsburg State is spot-on for the wide variety of jobs that are available in our industry,” he said. “It’s very detailed-driven, and the faculty know exactly what it takes to prepare students for success.”

He also said the relationships he formed as a student at PSU helped him along his path.

“I went to Pitt State as an 18-year-old kid who was away from his family for the first time,” he said. “It was all on me at that point. Pitt State and its faculty really takes you in, and you become a family. It’s those relationships that I treasure the most.”

Drennan succeeds Robert Sanford, who retired in early 2017 following a successful 35-year career with GM.

“Mark’s track record of aftersales experience and leadership will be a valuable addition to an already strong ACDelco team,” said Eric Cunningham, executive director, sales and marketing, GM Customer Care and Aftersales. “Changes made in recent years have ACDelco on a strong trajectory, and I look forward to working with Mark to continue that path of growth in the independent aftermarket.”