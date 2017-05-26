Boil Water Advisory Issued for the City of Fort Scott, Bourbon Co.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has issued a boil water advisory for the public water supply located in the City of Fort Scott in Bourbon County. The advisory affects the area north of 21st Street. KDHE officials issued the advisory because of a line break resulting in a loss of pressure in the system. Failure to maintain adequate pressure may result in a loss of chlorine residuals and bacterial contamination.
The advisory took effect on May 26, 2017 and will remain in effect until conditions which place the system at risk of contamination are deemed by KDHE officials to be adequately resolved.
Customers should observe the following precautions until further notice:
Public water suppliers in Kansas take all measures necessary to notify customers quickly after a system failure. Regardless of whether it’s the supplier or KDHE that announces a boil water advisory, KDHE will issue the rescind order following testing at a certified laboratory.
