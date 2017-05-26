Girard SB Wins First State Title

The Colgan Panthers golf team finished as the runner-up in the 2A State Tournament on Monday, behind only Salina-Sacred Heart which won its 3rd consecutive state title. Four Panthers finished inside the top 15, led by Bradley Beykirch and his round of 75. Colgan Results: Team - 2nd (316) Bradley Beykirch - 2nd (75) Connor Wilbert - 5th (78) Trevor Graham - T9th, Finished 11th in Playoff (81) Cal Marquardt - 13th (82) Garrett Bolinger - 25th (90) Carter Barnes - 38th (98) For compl...