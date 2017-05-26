Pond Pollution in Fort Scott

Tim Allen has been enjoying the man-made pond built on his property back when he was child, for most of his life. But things changed 5 years ago when he began to notice sewage.

"We used to fish in it for years. I've been told not to eat the fish in it and not to get in the pond at all," says Tim.

Tim says the sewage system of a nearby subdivision is to blame. The subdivision isn't within Fort Scott city limits and regulations prevented developers from installing septic tanks, so developers arranged to pump the subdivision's sewage into the city sewer system. But those pumps haven't been maintained properly, resulting in overflow going into the pond.

Tim has brought this up to both Fort Scott and Bourbon County officials.

"I contacted the county, and the county sent me back to the city, and the city don't want to talk to me, so I've now contacted the state... I just want it fixed," says Tim.

Bourbon County Commissioner Jeff Fischer agrees that something must be done.

"There's no good reason to have sewage overflowing onto the adjoining property... It should be turned over to the utility that has the jurisdiction to manage this effectively," says Fischer.

Fischer has looked at the problem with the county's environmental manager, but needs to hear from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment. They will be conducting an investigation, and hopefully answering the million dollar question: Who is responsible for maintaining the overflowing sewage pumps?

The KDHE investigation is scheduled to start next week. KOAM and Fox 14 reached out to Fort Mason City Hall to learn their position on the pond's sewage problem. We didn't receive a response.