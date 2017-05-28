Storm Cleanup in Sarcoxie

Taylor Thurman and his neighbors work to remove a tree from on top of a shed next to his home that

storm winds brought down the tree Saturday night.



"I heard a loud metal crash. And I went out to look to notice that it was the tree was on top of my car." says Thurman.

His Chevy Camaro had a broken windshield, and major dents in the hood and panels..

the fallen tree had crushed the shed as well.



So with chainsaw in hand, they're clearing the branches big and small and hauling it away on a trailer.

Taylor wasn't the only resident in town left with the task of cleaning up trees from the storm.



"When we pulled in the driveway...there's this giant tree on top of the entire house. I couldn't believe it. I really couldn't believe it " says Sarcoxie resident Laura McClary.



But for the home of her parents Kenny and Mary Lou Reed the damage did not limit itself to the outside.



One of the limbs came all the way through the house and into the spare bedroom.



Although there is still plenty of work left to be done. Some people are just thankful there isn't more damage.



"It could have been a lot worse. We feel very fortunate that no one was injured and really that there's no more damage to the house than the roof and one room" says McClary.



Taylor has a pretty similar outlook, he's keeping the stump from the tree that crushed his shed and car...as a unique memento, a little war memorial.