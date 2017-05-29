Fort Scott Takes a Historical Look at Memorial Day

Memorial Day at Fort Scott started off with a bang, with park rangers and volunteers dressed in 1800s clothes, families gathered around to watch the guns go off in honor of veterans.

"This is an opportunity to pull out the small gun and show what artillery was like in the 1840s" says Fort Scott Park Ranger Galen Ewing.

Seeing the old weaponry was a new and cool experience for some Fort Scott visitors.

"I liked it when they shot the guns..the big huge cannon over there" says 13-year-old Aidan.

For some volunteers, spending their holiday teaching kids about history means a great deal to them.

"I actually have come from a military family myself, it means a lot to me because I always think this could've been my grandpa or that I had never got to meet if they had fallen. So I actually put myself in other people's shoes."

The afternoon continued with tours of the historical grounds, from where the soldiers lived to the stables where they kept their horses.

"Doing these programs and giving these tours, we help honor their sacrifices because people were killed as a result of the Mexican-American war and some of those soldiers were stationed here before they went off in that conflict. So we try to honor them the best we can by teaching them about the lives they lived here." says Park Ranger and tour guide Ryan O'Connell.