I-49 Resurfacing Project in McDonald County Scheduled to Begin Week of June 5th

Drivers can expect lane closings and traffic delays on I-49 in McDonald County when a resurfacing project is scheduled to begin the week of June 5, the Missouri Department of Transportation said.

Contractor crews will resurface driving lanes and shoulders, install rumble stripes along the driving lanes and upgrade guardrail on I-49 between Missouri Route 59 near Goodman and a point south of Missouri Route 76 in Anderson. An additional section of the southbound lanes between the Elk River and the exit for Route H is also included in the project.

Drivers can expect lane closings, a reduced speed limit of 60 mph in the work zone and delays during the project.

Contractor crews will work during daytime hours, Monday through Friday.

Weather and/or construction delays could alter the work schedule.

Project Information