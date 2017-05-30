Finger print scanner aids in identifying an individual who gave false information

About a year ago the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office was able to obtain five portable finger print scanners. The portable scanners are able to be used out in the deputy’s patrol car.

The purpose of the tool is to properly identify individuals who give false identities to law enforcement. In the past if we had an individual who we could not properly identify, we would have to bring them to the jail to scan their finger prints. Having this tool available in the field has now eliminated that.

Over the weekend this tool, once again, showed the benefits of having this technology available. On Sunday, the 28th, a car stop was conducted at County Lane 166 and Isis Road. The car had three individuals in it. The female individual in the vehicle gave false information regarding her name.

During the course of the car stop drug paraphernalia was located on the female subject. Credit cards with a name different than the one she provided were also located. The deputy used the finger print scanner to determine the correct identified of the female, Savannah Jacobs (27 years old, from Carthage Mo). Jacobs had five active warrants from four different Police Agencies.

Jacobs was taken into custody for the drug items, and the five active warrants.