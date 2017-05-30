Mercy Offering Free Screenings for Sports Injuries

Whether you are an elite athlete or a “weekend warrior,” don’t let sports-related pain keep you from doing what you love. Schedule a free screening through June with a Mercy sports medicine specialist.

Screening appointments are available from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at Mercy Clinic Sports Medicine – Stone’s Corner, 6151 N. Main St., Webb City. Mercy’s pain assessment, by appointment, offers:

A one-on-one evaluation with a certified athletic trainer

Education about your injury and how to avoid future injuries

A complete injury care plan or a physician referral, if necessary

“Our team of sports medicine professionals is excited to provide this complimentary injury assessment,” Dr. Russell Kennedy said. “Whether you’ve had a recent injury as a competitive athlete or have concerns about starting an exercise program, our team of athletic trainers can get you back in the game.”

Sports injuries can be caused by a variety of factors: training techniques, inadequate warm-ups, fatigue, overuse, dehydration or improperly fitting equipment. Athletes of all ages and skill levels who have experienced pain or suffered an injury while participating in a sport can find specialty clinical care at Mercy Sports Medicine.

Sports injury rehabilitation treats a range of conditions including acute injuries, strains, sprains, tendonitis, hand injuries, shoulder dislocation, foot or ankle dysfunction and surgery rehab, and muscle, tendon and ligament repairs. A full rehabilitation and strengthening program is essential to ensuring full recovery to pre-injury levels and to prevent re-injuries.

Schedule an appointment at mercy.net/sportsrehab. For more information, call 417-781-0408.