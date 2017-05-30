Joplin Public Library Gets a New Home

The doors are unlocked and so are the dreams of the board from the Joplin Public Library.



"Today is special because it's the combination of a dream that started back in 2011. Even before the tornado my board was talking about 'we are out of space. What are we going to do?' and the grant from the economic development made this possible. But literally we have been looking forward to this day since 2011" says director Jacque Gage.



In the near future the public will have access to 3D printing, lazer cutting, and a green screen. But for now the new library has computers for the public to use, art gallery, and a whole section for kids.



"There's tons of books and a little place where you can buy your own books, and the windows you can just go and lay in" says 8-year-old Kaiden.



The new library is looking to be more inclusive to everybody. The old Joplin Library's aisles were only 30 inches apart which did not make the cut for ADA's regulation. The American's with Disabilities Act requires that libraries have their aisles at least 36 inches apart. The aisles of the new Joplin Library are 42 inches apart, making it more accessible for people in wheelchairs.



The modern layout of the building could attract younger generations to come in.



"Things like the art gallery, the new environment is what's gonna bring new people to the Joplin public library." says 16-year-old Mary.



If you live in Joplin all you have to do to get a library card here is stop in and have a valid photo ID on you.

The Grand Opening and ribbon cutting is on Saturday, June 3rd at 9:30AM.