Missing Girl's Body Found In Shoal Creek

6/1/2017 3:45 PM: At 12:56 PM the body was located two miles from last contact.

6/1/2017 3:03 PM: Newton County Sheriff's Office has confirmed that the body of Brooke Robinson has been found. A press conference will be held at 3:30 PM today.

A multi-state effort is underway to find a girl who's been missing in Shoal Creek, just outside of Joplin, since yesterday afternoon. Twelve-year-old Brooke Robinson was swept away by rushing water.

"You've got swollen water, a lot of debris moving very rapidly," says Newton County Sheriff Chris Jennings. "I'd guess that water is moving eight to 10 miles an hour. Very fast current. A lot of dangers involved."

Those dangers have already proved heartbreaking.

"I can't imagine what the family is going through. The family has all of our sympathy. Prayers go out to them. I just can't begin to imagine what they're going through," says Jennings.

Jennings says Robinson was with her parents and other family members, floating on tubes. Weather conditions were perfect on Memorial Day. Water conditions on Shoal Creek turned out to be unforgiving. Robinson wasn't wearing a life jacket.

"There was a snag, by a brush pile, collected from the storms we've had," says Jennings.

Robinson went underwater and hasn't been seen since.

"I was told they went a couple hundred yards before they hit the snag," says Jennings.

Jennings says emergency workers have been searching upstream and downstream, in Missouri and Kansas. The owner of Zans Campground, the area along Shoal Creek where the Robinsons were floating, was guarding the entrance of his campground. The owner told us he didn't want any publicity about his campground, and any news of Robinson's disappearance wouldn't help find her alive.

Sheriff Jennings says he and others will still search for Robinson; though in the back of their minds, they know.

"Realistically, it's probably a more recovery at this point. But you never give up hope," says Jennings.

Jennings says underwater sonar will be used and more search dogs are on the way. The sheriff says emergency workers are talking about the real possibility they will be searching Shoal Creek for at least the next couple of days.