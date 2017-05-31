Empire District Encourages Customers To Stay Safe Around Electricity This Summer

The month of May is National Electrical Safety Month. It’s also the time of year many people begin spending more time enjoying the outdoors. As you head out to trim hedges, plant trees, clean the pool, or work on home improvements, remember to stay safe around electricity.

Ladder Safety

Observe the “10-foot rule.” Keep ladders at least 10 feet from power lines, including all parts of your body and anything you are holding in your hands.

Know where the power lines are located when carrying your ladder. Carry in the horizontal position, parallel to the horizon, instead of upright where it could catch on overhead wires.

Make sure that, should the ladder fall from its upright position, it would clear any nearby electrical lines. Take extra care to “plant” or secure the ladder in place before you climb it.

When working with long items on a ladder, such as gutters, antennas, pipes, or conduit, be very careful not to place them where they could come into contact with energized wires. Remember the 10-foot rule.

Swimming Pools