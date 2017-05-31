Joplin Man Dies In Hit and Run Accident

On May 6th at 1:00 a.m. an adult male was struck by a vehicle in the 1800 block of west 7th Street. Ronnie Jenkins (50) of Joplin was walking with a friend when he stepped into the outside east bound lane of traffic. An eastbound vehicle struck Jenkins causing serious injuries. The vehicle left the scene east on 7th Street and north on Maiden Lane.

Ronnie Jenkins died at a local hospital on May 28, 2017. An autopsy confirmed Jenkins died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash.

The police department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating the vehicle that struck Jenkins. Biased on witness statements and video obtained, the suspect vehicle appears to be a red Jeep wrangler with a black top (possibly a soft top). It has a slight lift or slightly larger tires and the wheels have some chrome on them.

If you have any information in this case, or know of someone that has or had similar vehicle, please contact Officer Waters at 623-3131 ext 597 or email photos with a license plate to cwaters@joplinmo.org.