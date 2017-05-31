Quantcast

Two Vehicle Accident In Ottawa County Leaves One Dead

OTTAWA COUNTY, OK -

Around 12:56 PM on 5/30/17, 88-year-old David Moffat of Grove was traveling northbound on State Highway 10, 1 mile East and 5 miles North of Wyandotte in Ottawa County. A second vehicle was eastbound on State Highway 10. Moffat failed to stop at the Stop Sign at Highway 10 and State Highway 10C, and continued into the path of vehicle two.

According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Moffat was pinned for 29 minutes in the car until he was removed by Quapaw Tribe EMS and Wyandotte FD. Upon arrival to the hospital, Moffat was pronounced dead due to injuries sustained in the accident. His wife, Josefina N. Moffat, was transported to another hospital in critical condition. The driver of vehicle two did not sustain any injuries.

Safety restraints were in use by all three people.

