Altoona Days - June 9th and 10th - KOAM TV 7

Altoona Days - June 9th and 10th

Updated:
ALTOONA, KANSAS -

"My Hometown" - 2017 Altoona Days Celebration

  • June 9th and 10th, 2017

Friday, June 9th

  • 6:00 PM – Altoona Amazing Race (2 person team-1 with valid driver’s license & vehicle)*
  • 5:30 – 7:30 PM – Sloppy Joe Supper – Fireman’s Auxiliary
  • 7:30 PM – Jr, Mr. & Miss Altoona Days Coronation Ceremony
  • 8:00 PM – Karaoke

Saturday, June 10th

  • 8:00 – 10:00 AM – Biscuits and Gravy – Altoona Fire Dept – Fireman’s Auxiliary
  • 11:00 AM – Parade
  • 11:30 AM – 4:00 PM – Car Show
  • 12:00 – 2:00 PM – Cake Walk – Altoona Library (Bake Sale & BOOKS ARE FUN all day)
  • 12:00 – 5:00 PM – Story Book Walk (Library)
  • 12:00 – 12:20 PM – Baby Contest (6 weeks – 18 months)
  • 12:20 – 12:45 PM – Baby Contest (19 months – 24 months)
  • 12:45 PM – Plunger Toss 1:00 PM – Strider Race (ages 2-5)
  • 1:15 PM – Egg Toss
  • 1:30 PM – Frozen T-Shirt Contest (18 & over) Icey T-Shirt Contest (kids)
  • 1:45 PM – Nail Driving Competition (age 18 & over)
  • 2:00 PM – Seed Spitting
  • 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM – A Walk Down Memory Lane (Altoona History-Over 50 Center)
  • 2:15 PM – Balloon Toss
  • 2:30 PM – Redneck Horseshoes
  • 3:00 – 6:00 PM – Bingo – Altoona Fire Dept
  • 3:00 PM – Pedal Tractor Pull (ages 4 – 10)
  • 3:30 PM – Turtle Race 4:00 PM – Bean Toss (ages 5 – 10)
  • 4:00 PM – Burnout 4:30 PM – Scavenger Hunt (kids)
  • 5:00 PM – Tug of War
  • 5:30 PM – Hay Bale Toss
  • 5:45 PM – Bean Feed
  • 6:30 PM – Button Raffle Drawing (must have button present to win)
  • 8:00 – 11:00 PM – Street Dance with DJ

There are T-shirts for sale at $15 each and Buttons for raffle at $1 each.

*Go to Altoona Days Facebook page to pre-register for Amazing Race!

