Altoona Days - June 9th and 10th

The Fort Scott Community College Volleyball Program will host several camps this summer to help students who wish to develop or enhance fundamental volleyball skills. The camps will be held at Arnold Arena, 2108 South Horton, Fort Scott, Kansas. Kids’ All Skills Training Camp The Kids’ All Skills Training Camp, open to students grades 3 – 6, will be held from 9:30 am – 12:00 pm on Tuesday, June 20. Emphasis will be placed on form and movement training for pas...

The purpose of this camp is to focus on the basic fundamentals of Baseball. Catching, throwing, running, hitting and pitching. Players should bring their own equipment, drinks will be provided for the campers. Dates: June 5th, 6th, & 7th

