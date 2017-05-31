Quantcast

FSCC Volleyball Program to Host Summer Camps

FORT SCOTT, KANSAS -

The Fort Scott Community College Volleyball Program will host several camps this summer to help students who wish to develop or enhance fundamental volleyball skills. The camps will be held at Arnold Arena, 2108 South Horton, Fort Scott, Kansas.

Kids’ All Skills Training Camp

The Kids’ All Skills Training Camp, open to students grades 3 – 6, will be held from 9:30 am – 12:00 pm on Tuesday, June 20. Emphasis will be placed on form and movement training for passing, hitting, setting, and other skill areas. The campers will work in small groups with a great camper-to-coach ratio. The fee is $15 and includes a t-shirt.

7th – 12th Grade Skills Training Camp

The volleyball camp for students in 7th-12th grade will be held from 1:00 – 3:30 pm on Tuesday, June 20. The camp will focus on fundamental skills, mental training, and efficient ball control skills during game situations. The fee is $15 and includes a t-shirt.

College Prep Camp

The College Prep Camp is designed for high school athletes who would like to play volleyball in college. This camp will take place 9:30 - 12:00 pm and 1:00 – 3:30 pm on Wednesday, June 21. Emphasis will be placed on fundamental skills, mental training, and efficient ball control skills during game situations. The fee is $30 and includes a t-shirt.

Payment is due at the beginning of each camp. Camp shirts will be guaranteed only for those who preregister. To preregister, please visit fsgreyhounds.com/sports/wvball/related_links/camp. For more information, please contact Lindsay Hill, FSCC Head Volleyball Coach, at 620-223-2700, ext. 7220 or lindsayh@fortscott.edu.

