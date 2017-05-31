FSCC Volleyball Program to Host Summer Camps

The Trojans beat Haven Friday 6-1.More >>
The Panthers have won four straight state titles.More >>
Skapin is busy recruiting to improve on this year’s outstanding season. He already has 12 players who have signed a letter of intent to play next year for the Comets.More >>
The Colgan Panthers golf team finished as the runner-up in the 2A State Tournament on Monday, behind only Salina-Sacred Heart which won its 3rd consecutive state title. Four Panthers finished inside the top 15, led by Bradley Beykirch and his round of 75. Colgan Results: Team - 2nd (316) Bradley Beykirch - 2nd (75) Connor Wilbert - 5th (78) Trevor Graham - T9th, Finished 11th in Playoff (81) Cal Marquardt - 13th (82) Garrett Bolinger - 25th (90) Carter Barnes - 38th (98) For compl...More >>
The Carthage Public Library is once again proud to host a HUGE Summer Reading Program for all ages. Here is our list of events for June and July 2017: June 1st, 10 am or 3 pm: Summer Reading Kick-off Event--a Magic Show in the Library Garden June 5th, 10:30 am: Hora de cuentos/Bi lingual Storytime with Ms. Janine June 6th, 4:30 pm: Teens and Tweens Class-Learn to Pot a Plant. Snack provided by Bright Futures at 4:00 pm June 7th, 10 or 11 am: Children's Storytime with Ms. Sherri...More >>
