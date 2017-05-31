Four State Farm Show - July 21-23

Quantcast

For decades, the Four State Farm Show has been a mecca to farmers and ranchers seeking to learn about the latest and greatest agricultural technology and equipment.

Set for Friday, Saturday and Sunday, July 21, 22 and 23, the Four State Farm Show will provide the agricultural community the opportunity to get a hands-on look at agricultural goods and services provided in the region — some which are not available on dealer lots and are exclusively seen at events such as this one.

“The Four State Farm Show was started in 1975 with the intention of bringing agricultural producers and agricultural businesses face to face,” said Ted Gum, Four State Farm Show coordinator and Farm Talk Newspaper co-publisher. “And 43 years later, it’s still bringing agriculture in the Four State area together.”

In addition to the product displays by hundreds of agricultural businesses, visitors can check out the ever-popular hay equipment demonstrations. There is also a lawn mower test-driving range.

Each day, the hay demonstrations take place at 1 p.m. on the south end of the showgrounds. Visitors may leave a little richer by entering to win the Four State Farm Show Shopping Spree.

“We’ll give away $1,000 each day at the Farm Talk booth and $500 each day at the hay demonstrations,” Gum said. The Shopping Sprees must be used for purchases with Four State Farm Show exhibitors.

Over its long history, the Four State Farm Show has become a “Mall of Agriculture,” growing to nearly 700 booths covering 25 acres.

The show has gained a reputation as a “selling show,” Gum said, adding a number of exhibitors have their display products sold before they get to the show. Those interested in exhibiting at the show should contact Farm Talk Newspaper. Booth space is limited and expected to sell out.

Parking and admission are always free.

Show hours are 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday. The Four State Farm Show grounds are located south of Pittsburg, Kansas, to the junction of Highways 400, 69 and K-171, then one-half mile east.

The Four State Farm Show is sponsored by Farm Talk Newspaper. For more information, call 1-800-356-8255.

