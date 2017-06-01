Public Library to sell surplus items during Auction on Saturday, June 10

The Joplin Public Library will hold an Auction on Saturday, June 10, 2017, beginning at 9 a.m. The Auction will be held in their former facility at 300 South Main Street. Parking is available at this location.

Surplus items to be sold include tables, chairs, bookshelves, office furniture, desks, and filing cabinets. Some antiques will be available including a slant children's table from Joplin’s Carnegie Library. Electronics in the sale range from computers and printers to a smart board and a large format printer. The sale will also offer various miscellaneous items from the former library. A complete listing, plus photos, can be found at auctionzip.com by entering zip code 64801 and the Auction ID number 5591 and clicking Search Auctions tab.

Terms on the auction sale bill are listed as “Cash, good check or debit card. Nothing removed until settled for. Items sold "as-is" with no warranty. Not responsible for accidents. Concession and Restroom available."